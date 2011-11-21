MILAN Nov 21 AC Milan striker Zlatan
Ibrahimovic says there will be nothing personal about
Wednesday's Champions League match against Barcelona, the club
he left in acrimonious circumstances 18 months ago.
Ibrahimovic missed the 2-2 draw at Nou Camp earlier in Group
H and will now have to make do with a match that is reduced to a
virtual friendly after both sides qualified for the last 16 in
the previous round of games.
"I was disappointed but for me playing against a former team
is nothing personal," the volatile Swede told UEFA.com. "Of
course it's emotional, a big game, but in the end it's like any
other game. There's no need to over-hype it."
Ibrahimovic fell out with Barca coach Pep Guardiola when he
was offloaded at the end of the 2009/10 season, calling him "the
philosopher who has shattered my dream".
"Even when I left the team, I knew I'd left the best team in
the world," said the 30-year-old.
"But, for me and all the other parties involved, I think the
best solution was to leave the club. Given the results for both
sides, it was the best solution.
"I think Milan are the biggest club I have ever played
with," added Ibrahimovic, who won three Italian titles with
arch-rivals Inter Milan before his spell with Barcelona.
"I felt at home from my first day here - they welcomed me
with open arms.
"I think this game is more about prestige," he added. "It's
good to come first, but sometimes it's good to come second; both
can be positive or negative."
Barcelona lead Milan by two points and will guarantee top
spot if they win on Wednesday.
