MILAN Feb 15 Robinho scored twice to help AC
Milan to an emphatic 4-0 home win over Arsenal in the first leg
of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday.
A stunning early strike from Kevin-Prince Boateng put AC
Milan in the driving seat and they never looked back on a
freezing night at the San Siro.
Boateng controlled Antonio Nocerino's chipped pass on his
chest and scored with a dipping shot which flew over Wojciech
Szczesny and in off the crossbar in the 15th minute.
Zlatan Ibramhovic's run down the left set up Brazilian
Robinho for the second seven minutes before halftime and the
same combination produced the third goal four minutes after the
break.
Swede Ibrahimovic completed the scoring when he won and
converted a penalty in the 79th minute.
Milan were never affected by the early departure of Clarence
Seedorf who limped off in the 12th minute and was replaced by
Urby Emanuelson.
Arsenal never got to grips with the nimble footwork of
Ibrahimovic, Robinho and Boateng, who pulled their defence all
over the place.
Milan could easily have a third goal before halftime as
Boateng broke clear but shot into the side-netting and Luca
Antonini poked the ball wide after Ibrahimovic sent him clear.
Arsenal had to wait until the 66th minute for a real chance
when Robin van Persie's shot on the turn was superbly turned
around the post by Christian Abbiati.
Both teams had to cope with a difficult pitch, the two
flanks resembling a plouged field.
(Editing by Ed Osmond; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories