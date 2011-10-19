MILAN Oct 19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored to set erratic AC Milan on the way to a 2-0 win over outsiders BATE Borisov in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Swede fired the Serie A champions ahead in the 33rd minute, just after Renan Bressan had missed an outstanding chance to give the Belarus side a shock lead.

Kevin-Prince Boateng calmed nervy Milan with a superb long-range strike in the 70th minute after Borisov had looked capable of snatching an equaliser.

Milan have seven points from three games and look certain to qualify from Group H along with Barcelona. Borisov have one point.

