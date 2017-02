MILAN Nov 23 Xavi scored a typical Barcelona goal to give the European champions a 3-2 win over AC Milan in a Champions League match which was enthralling but of little importance on Wednesday.

Milan twice came from behind as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored against his former club, and Kevin-Prince Boateng replied to a Mark van Bommel own goal and a twice-taken Lionel Messi penalty.

Both teams had already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare. Barcelona's win put them five points clear at the top and ensured they win Group H.

Prince-Boateng's stunning goal early in the second half was the pick of the five but Xavi's 63rd-minute goal decided the game.

