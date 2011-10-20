MILAN Oct 20 AC Milan striker Zlatan
Ibrahimovic has insisted his words were lost in translation when
he was reported recently as saying he was fed up with football.
The tall Swede said he was misquoted in Italy over an
interview he gave in his homeland before a recent Euro 2012
qualifier and that he was not down in the dumps.
"I'm not sad, I'll have to teach people Swedish because they
didn't understand what I said in that interview," he said after
scoring in the 2-0 Champions League win over BATE Borisov.
"I'm fine and I think I showed that on the pitch."
Although Milan have made a stuttering start to the defence
of their Serie A title, it has been a different story in Europe
where they have taken seven points from three games in Group H
and are cruising towards the last 16.
"I think we played really well and created lots of chances,"
said Ibrahimovic, who has scored in each of their last two
European games after missing the opener against former club
Barcelona through injury.
"We are aiming to win every competition we are involved in.
We cannot afford to relax, we have to keep working hard to keep
improving and I hope we can better than last year."
Nigerian full back Taye Taiwo, whose rocketing left-foot
shot resembles that of former Brazil international Roberto
Carlos, added a new dimension to Milan in Wednesday's game.
There was a sense of anticipation every time the former
Olympique Marseille player joined the attack and he uncorked one
pile-driver in the first half, a 30-metre volley which flew
narrowly wide.
"It was good to give Taiwo a chance to show what a good
player he is. He's getting a lot better in training," said coach
Massimiliano Allegri.
Taye said he found the Champions League, where he has plenty
of previous experience, a relief after Serie A.
"I'm getting more and more faith in my abilities in training
and during the games and I think you can see that when I play,"
he said.
"The league is very difficult. I've been watching lots of
DVD's to learn what I can. In the Champions League the play is
different.
"I know it a bit better than I know Serie A because I have
some experience in playing there."
