MILAN, Sept 28 Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a penalty and set up a second goal for Antonio Cassano to give injury-plagued AC Milan a 2-0 win over rank outsiders Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic, returning after a two-week absence through injury, broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute after a penalty awarded for handball which the Czech champions protested was accidental.

Thirteen minutes later, the Swede poked the ball through for Cassano to chip the ball over goalkeeper Marek Cech.

The win left the Serie A champions with four points from two games in Group H and Plzen, making their debut in the tournament, with one.

