Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
By Brian Homewood
MILAN Oct 19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored to set erratic AC Milan on the way to a 2-0 win over outsiders BATE Borisov in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The Swede fired the Serie A champions ahead in the 33rd minute, just after Renan Bressan had missed an outstanding chance to give the Belarus side a shock lead.
Kevin-Prince Boateng calmed nervy Milan with a superb long-range strike in the 70th minute after Borisov had looked capable of snatching an equaliser.
Milan have seven points from three games and look certain to qualify from Group H along with Barcelona. Borisov have one point.
In a lively opening saw Ibrahimovic, who was also on target in last month's 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen, nearly score with a spectacular effort early on when he saw Aleksandr Gutor off his line and just missed the target from 40 metres.
Alberto Aquilani hit the foot of the post minutes then Ibrahimovic nonchalantly sidefooted over after latching on to Alberto Cassano's floated pass.
Milan nearly paid when a loose ball gave Borisov's Renan Bressan a clear run at goal but the Brazilian's effort was saved by Christian Abbiati.
One minute later, Ibrahimovic fired Milan in front with a first time shot after the Borisov defence only partially cleared the ball.
Borisov created several chances early in the second half but their hopes sank when Boateng scored with a powerful 25-metre shot which went in off the underside of the bar.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (