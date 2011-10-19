(adds details)

By Brian Homewood

MILAN Oct 19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored to set erratic AC Milan on the way to a 2-0 win over outsiders BATE Borisov in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Swede fired the Serie A champions ahead in the 33rd minute, just after Renan Bressan had missed an outstanding chance to give the Belarus side a shock lead.

Kevin-Prince Boateng calmed nervy Milan with a superb long-range strike in the 70th minute after Borisov had looked capable of snatching an equaliser.

Milan have seven points from three games and look certain to qualify from Group H along with Barcelona. Borisov have one point.

In a lively opening saw Ibrahimovic, who was also on target in last month's 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen, nearly score with a spectacular effort early on when he saw Aleksandr Gutor off his line and just missed the target from 40 metres.

Alberto Aquilani hit the foot of the post minutes then Ibrahimovic nonchalantly sidefooted over after latching on to Alberto Cassano's floated pass.

Milan nearly paid when a loose ball gave Borisov's Renan Bressan a clear run at goal but the Brazilian's effort was saved by Christian Abbiati.

One minute later, Ibrahimovic fired Milan in front with a first time shot after the Borisov defence only partially cleared the ball.

Borisov created several chances early in the second half but their hopes sank when Boateng scored with a powerful 25-metre shot which went in off the underside of the bar.

