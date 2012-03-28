MILAN, March 28 Holders Barcelona were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at AC Milan in their Champions League quarter-final first leg despite dominating possession for long spells on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi, who has scored a Spanish record of 55 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, had hit the target in each of his last nine outings for club and country but ran into a dead end at San Siro.

He had the ball in the net in the 17th minute but it was flagged offside and apart from that Milan did a good job of cancelling the Argentine out, restricting him to only a handful of runs which have wreaked havoc with other sides.

Barcelona, who themselves failed to score for the first time in nine Champions League outings this season, had the better of the tie and remain favourites to progress in the return at Nou Camp next Tuesday.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows)