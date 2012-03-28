MILAN, March 28 Holders Barcelona were held to a
frustrating 0-0 draw at AC Milan in their Champions League
quarter-final first leg despite dominating possession for long
spells on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi, who has scored a Spanish record of 55 goals in
all competitions for Barcelona this season, had hit the target
in each of his last nine outings for club and country but ran
into a dead end at San Siro.
He had the ball in the net in the 17th minute but it was
flagged offside and apart from that Milan did a good job of
cancelling the Argentine out, restricting him to only a handful
of runs which have wreaked havoc with other sides.
Barcelona, who themselves failed to score for the first time
in nine Champions League outings this season, had the better of
the tie and remain favourites to progress in the return at Nou
Camp next Tuesday.
