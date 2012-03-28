(Adds quotes)
By Brian Homewood
MILAN, March 28 Holders Barcelona were held to a
frustrating 0-0 draw at AC Milan in their Champions League
quarter-final first leg despite dominating possession for long
spells and having a good shout for a penalty on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi, who has scored a Spanish record of 55 goals in
all competitions for Barcelona this season, had hit the target
in each of his last nine outings for club and country but ran
into a dead end at San Siro.
He had the ball in the net in the 17th minute but it was
ruled out for offside and apart from that Milan did a good job
of cancelling the Argentine out, restricting him to only a
handful of runs which have wreaked havoc with other sides.
Barcelona, who themselves failed to score for the first time
in nine Champions League games this season, had the better of
the tie and remain favourites to progress in the return at Nou
Camp next Tuesday but Milan are eyeing away goals.
"I take it as a compliment that we have got this result, the
team had a good game and I think it is a good result," Milan
midfielder Clarence Seedorf told Rai Television.
"A goal could be enough in the Nou Camp and we will have
more of our players available. If we manage to play well we have
chances to progress.
"Barcelona are the strongest team in the world but cycles
finish for everyone and we are in form, we have a 50 percent
chance to advance."
Robinho should have given seven-times European champions
Milan the lead right at the start when he was found unmarked at
the far post but hooked the ball wildly over.
DIPPING EFFORT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had a good chance for the Serie A
leaders when he collected a pass on the edge of the area but his
weak shot was well-saved by Victor Valdes.
Apart from that, Barcelona dominated possession in their
familiar style and had a penalty appeal turned down when Alexis
Sanchez appeared to be tripped by goalkeeper Christian Abbiati
in the first half.
Their were plenty of neat passing moves involved Xavi,
Andres Iniesta and Sanchez, one of which ended with Abbiati
turning away Xavi's shot in the 25th minute.
Xavi was also close with a dipping effort while Iniesta
failed to hit the target when the ball found him at the far
post.
Milan's stout defence was symbolised by left back Luca
Antonini producing a superb last-ditch tackle to stop Sanchez
firing in on goal as Barca resembled the home side for spells.
Iniesta began the second half with a run and shot which went
just wide before the game became bogged down with the defenders
prevailing, even against Messi and Ibrahimovic.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)