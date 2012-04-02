April 2 The winner of the quarter-final second
leg between holders Barcelona and AC Milan is likely to feature
in the Champions League final in Munich, the coach of the
Italians Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday.
Milan, who have won seven European Cups, managed to hold
Barca to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at home last week and fancy
their chances of preventing Pep Guardiola going for a third
Champions League crown in four years.
"It's a fascinating game because it is between two of the
strongest teams around," Allegri told a delayed news conference,
after his side's flight was held up by strike action.
"Whoever wins this game will probably go on to reach the
final."
The winner of Tuesday's match will face either Chelsea or
Benfica in the semis later this month.
"Barcelona are in fantastic form as they demonstrated
against Athletic Bilbao (at the weekend)," Allegri added.
"We will have to play even better than we did at the San
Siro."
Lightning quick Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato, who scored
against Barca at the Nou Camp in the group stages in September,
has been included in Milan's squad after having treatment on a
nagging back injury.
"Pato has come after a month out of the team," Allegri said.
"He has trained and could be important for tomorrow's game."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)