MILAN Nov 6 Injury-plagued striker Alexandre Pato headed a second-half equaliser during another shoddy performance by AC Milan to rescue a point in a 1-1 Champions League draw at home to Malaga on Tuesday.

His goal in an otherwise subdued performance by the Brazilian, who was starting a Champions League game for the first time this season, came in the 73rd minute and was the first Malaga have conceded in Group C.

The Spanish side had gone ahead five minutes before halftime with a superbly worked goal converted by Eliseu and the half-empty San Siro had become increasingly restless until Pato scored.

Malaga stayed top of Group C with 10 points from four games while Milan have five.

