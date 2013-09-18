(Adds details)

Sept 18 Scrappy AC Milan, barely able to string two passes together, still managed to score twice in the last 10 minutes to snatch a fortuitous 2-0 win over Celtic in their Champions League match on Wednesday.

Celtic looked the more likely side to win until Colombia defender Cristian Zapata's low shot, which was going wide, was deflected into the goal by Emilio Izguirre.

Sulley Muntari added the second, snapping up a rebound after Mario Balotelli's free kick was parried by goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Scottish champions Celtic nearly went ahead in the Group H match when Anthony Stokes' curling 30-metre free kick bounced off the Milan bar in the 80th minute with Christian Abbiati beaten.

Milan, missing injured trio Stephan El Shaarawy, Kaka and Riccardo Montolivo, created an early flurry of chances as Balotelli's shot was blocked by Forster and Cristian Zaccardo also had a low shot saved.

But the Serie A side's play became very scrappy and they were seemingly unable to pass their way out of defence, while Balotelli repeatedly looked in vain for free kicks.

With Celtic looking increasingly dangerous, the San Siro crowd was already impatient by halftime.

Giorgos Samaras nearly put Celtic ahead early in the second half when he burst forward and saw his powerful drive curl away from the post at the last second.

Samaras and Charlie Mulgrew both missed good chances after Anthony Stokes' cross into the area had the Milan defence in disarray and the Greek forward then saw another effort deflected wide.

There was absolutely no sign of the impending Milan win until they struck out of the blu on 82 minutes. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)