ROME October 22 A Lionel Messi strike saw Barcelona maintain their two point lead at the top of Group H after drawing 1-1 at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Argentine struck in the 23rd minute with a fine finish to a breakaway move to cancel out Robinho's stylish ninth minute opener, which came during a frantic opening period of pressure from the home side.

Barcelona moved up to seven points, with unbeaten Milan in second spot on five, two ahead of Celtic who beat Ajax 2-1 in Glasgow.

Barca dominated the second half against a tired Milan, but despite a couple of good chances couldn't make the most of their possession and had to settle for a point. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Rex Gowar)