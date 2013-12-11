ROME Dec 11 AC Milan squeezed into the Champions League knockout phase after a battling 0-0 draw with Ajax on Wednesday despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men following Riccardo Montolivo's sending off.

Ajax dominated even before Montolivo was shown a straight red card in the 22nd minute for a reckless challenge on Christian Poulsen, but Massimiliano Allegri's side held on to secure their place in the last 16.

They finish second in Group H with nine points, a point ahead of Ajax and four behind group winners Barcelona, who beat Celtic 6-1 at the Nou Camp.

Poulsen hit the post for Ajax after five minutes and Milan keeper Christian Abbiati was forced into a number of saves, but the Dutch side couldn't capitalise on their territorial and numerical advantage and have to content themselves with a place in the Europa League.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Stephen Wood)