PREVIEW-Soccer-Genoa president ready to quit amid fan protests
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
MILAN Feb 19 Diego Costa headed a late goal to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at AC Milan in their Champions League last-16 first-leg game on Wednesday after the hosts were twice denied by the woodwork in the first half.
Costa scored at the far post after the Milan defence failed to clear a corner as the Spaniards won a fast, furious and often scrappy and bad-tempered match.
Milan had created the better chances and were frustrated as Kaka had a delightful curling shot tipped on to the crossbar by Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who also deflected Andrea Poli's header on to the post in a dramatic first-half spell.
Clarence Seedorf, who won the Champions League four times as a player with three different clubs, made his coaching debut in the competition in charge of Milan.

BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.
ADDIS ABABA, March 16 Ahmad of Madagascar pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday as he ousted long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou from his post by winning an election at the organisation’s congress in Ethiopia.