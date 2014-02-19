MILAN Feb 19 Diego Costa headed a late goal to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at AC Milan in their Champions League last-16 first-leg game on Wednesday after the hosts were twice denied by the woodwork in the first half.

Costa scored at the far post after the Milan defence failed to clear a corner as the Spaniards won a fast, furious and often scrappy and bad-tempered match.

Milan had created the better chances and were frustrated as Kaka had a delightful curling shot tipped on to the crossbar by Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who also deflected Andrea Poli's header on to the post in a dramatic first-half spell.

Clarence Seedorf, who won the Champions League four times as a player with three different clubs, made his coaching debut in the competition in charge of Milan.

