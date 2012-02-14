MILAN Feb 14 AC Milan will be aiming to
beat an English side for the first time since they edged
Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final when they host
unpredictable Arsenal in the competition's Round of 16 first leg
on Wednesday.
Milan, who lifted the European Cup for the seventh time by
defeating Liverpool 2-1 in Athens nearly five years ago, have
since been eliminated from the Champions League by Arsenal,
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and could only draw with
Portsmouth in the group stage of the Europa League in 2009.
They now face Arsene Wenger's erratic team again, the
Londoners having knocked Milan out in the last 16 in 2008.
Serie A leaders Milan welcome striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
back from a domestic ban to boost their chances after they ended
a bad patch with Saturday's late 2-1 win at Italian title rivals
Udinese where young forward Stephan El Shaarawy and new signing
Maxi Lopez combined for the goals.
Half Italian-half Egyptian teenager El Shaarawy will
probably have to miss out to accommodate Ibrahimovic despite his
good form with the Swede likely to partner Robinho up front.
Coach Massimiliano Allegri has several injury problems but
the treatment room is beginning to clear out with goalkeeper
Christian Abbiati and centre half Alessandro Nesta hoping to be
back to face Arsenal, who have won on both of their previous
Champions League visits against Milan at the San Siro.
Gennaro Gattuso and Alberto Aquilani are still injured but
there is a slight chance Alexandre Pato and Kevin-Prince Boateng
could make surprise returns.
Defending champions Milan top Serie A by two points but
Juventus in second have two games in hand.
"It meant a lot to win at Udine, we'd just come off three
defeats in five games," coach Allegri told reporters.
"That win has given us balance and serenity. This is the
sprit of the guys, we have to move forward like this."
Milan, who qualified along with holders Barcelona from the
group stage, have struggled in the competition since their last
triumph in 2007.
Milan have also not won any of their last seven matches
against English clubs and have failed to score in five of those
games.
WARY WENGER
The key to Wednesday's game is what tactics Wenger employs
and whether he plays safe for a draw or attempts to go for a
third straight win against Milan in their own backyard.
Wenger could be wary of Milan's attacking prowess and play
it cautiously but their Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes
away goals could prove critical in this tie.
He told Arsenal TV Online: "If we can go there and get a few
goals and then come back to the Emirates then that's going to be
a fantastic result for us.
"Hopefully, we can get a couple of goals and keep them out
as well."
Arsenal's fortunes have revived since French striker Thierry
Henry rejoined the club on loan from New York Red Bulls, and if
he does play any part on Wednesday, it is likely to be his final
appeareance in an Arsenal shirt.
He is due to return to New York on Thursday after scoring
three goals in six appearances to take his all-time record for
Arsenal to 229 goals. He scored twice at the San Siro against
Inter Milan when Arsenal won 5-1 there in the Champions League
in 2003 but said he had not thought about signing off with
another goal on Wednesday.
"I've not thought it," he said. "I just want to help
Arsenal on the night. I am an Arsenal player for one more game.
"Milan is Milan. It is another type of game and it is never easy
to win away in the Champions League."
Arsenal will be without centreback Per Mertesacker for the
game after the German pulled up with an ankle injury in
Saturday's comeback 2-1 win at Sunderland with lifted Arsenal
into fourth place in the table.
Probable teams:
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago
Silva, 5-Philippe Mexes, 15-Djamel Mesbah; 23-Massimo Ambrosini,
4-Mark Van Bommel, 10-Clarence Seedorf; 27-Kevin-Prince Boateng;
11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 70-Robinho
Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 5-Thomas
Vermaelen, 6-Lauren Koscielny 17-Alex Song; 8-Mikel Arteta,
7-Tomas Rosicky, 16-Aaron Ramsey, 15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;
10-Robin van Persie, 14-Theo Walcott
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
