LONDON, March 7 Feeling of relief rather
than joy accompanied Milan's passage into the quarter-finals of
the Champions League after they came perilously close to
elimination at Arsenal on Tuesday.
They scrambled through 4-3 on aggregate following a fraught
night in north London, losing the second leg 3-0 after a woeful
first half in which the hosts scored three times.
While it was mission accomplished, Milan can ill afford
another 45 minutes like that if they are to have any hope of
winning Europe's top club prize for an eighth time.
"The important thing is that we are through but there is
nothing to celebrate," said French defender Philippe Mexes.
"In the second half we played better but in the first we had
too much fear. Now we go on breathing a sigh of relief.
"The good thing was we had the character not to concede in
the second half but it was a night to forget."
Defender Antonio Nocerino, who was at fault for conceding
the penalty that Robin van Persie scored to make it 3-0, said
his side could not afford a repeat of the first half at the
Emirates.
"We didn't play a good first half and we conceded three
goals and risked even more," he told Milan's website. "But in
the second half we played well and now we're through to the
quarter finals so we can enjoy that.
"At half time we said we had to stay calm and that's what we
did. I missed a sitter right in front of the goal.
"In the quarter-finals, they're all big teams but the sure
thing is that they'll be up against a Milan side that'll be even
better and a first half like you saw tonight will never happen
again."
Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri picked an attacking line-up
to defend their 4-0 advantage from the San Siro with Zlatan
Ibrahimovic, Stephan El Shaarawy and Robinho deployed in a
three-man attack, but it almost backfired.
The Serie A side looked ponderous and aimless in the opening
period, handing the initiative to Arsenal who tore into the
visitors with relish.
After the break they finally began to get the ball to their
front men and Milan missed numerous chances to kill off the home
side and avoid a nerve-jangling finale.
Allegri said it satisfying to be back in the last eight
again.
"After four years of going out at the last 16 of the
competition, I think that this evening, making it to the
quarter-finals was important for the club," he said.
"We're back among the best eight in Europe and next season
we'll have a better seeding as well.
"Real Madrid and Barcelona at the moment are the best teams
in Europe but this team when we're at full strength we can have
our say as well."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)