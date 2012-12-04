(deletes extraneous letter in headline)

MILAN Dec 4 Zenit St Petersburg booked a Europa League place with a 1-0 win away to a depleted AC Milan thanks to a first-half goal by their captain Danny in their final Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

Massimiliano Allegri's Milan, already in the last 16 of the Champions League by finishing second, made eight changes to the side that won 3-1 at Catania in Serie A on Friday.

They still dominated the match but, apart from a penalty appeal after four minutes when Giampaolo Pazzini seemed to be fouled by Bruno Alves, Milan created few chances until they brought on their first choice strikers late in the game.

Zenit scored after 33 minutes when Danny was quick enough to recover the ball from his own blocked shot and stroke it into the net to ensure his side finished above Anderlecht, who came bottom of the group after a 2-2 draw at Malaga. (Writing by Terry Daley in Rome; Editing by Ken Ferris)