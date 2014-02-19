UPDATE 1-Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
MILAN Feb 19 AC Milan 0 Atletico Madrid 1 - Champions League round of 16 first leg result.
At the San Siro.
Scorer: Diego Costa 83
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis) )
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
March 16 Ross Barkley is likely to be sold in the next transfer window if the Everton midfielder fails to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, manager Ronald Koeman warned on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.