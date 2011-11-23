Nov 23 AC Milan 2 Barcelona 3 - Champions League
Group H result:
At San Siro
Scorers:
AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 20, Kevin-Prince Boateng 54
Barcelona: Mark Van Bommel 14og, Lionel Messi 31pen, Xavi 63
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
Teams:
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate,
13-Alessandro Nesta (25-Daniele Bonera 67), 33-Thiago Silva,
19-Gianluca Zambrotta; 4-Mark Van Bommel (22-Antonio Nocerino
71); 18-Alberto Aquilani, 27-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 10-Clarence
Seedorf; 70-Robinho (7-Alexandre Pato 46), 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 5-Carles Puyol, 14-Javier
Mascherano, 16-Sergio Busquets, 22-Eric Abidal; 6-Xavi,
15-Seydou Keita, 11-Thiago Alcantara (28-Jonathan dos Santos
90+1); 4-Cesc Fabregas (17-Pedro Rodriguez 80); 10-Lionel Messi,
7-David Villa (9-Alexis Sanchez 67)
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories