Nov 23 AC Milan 2 Barcelona 3 - Champions League Group H result:

At San Siro

Scorers:

AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 20, Kevin-Prince Boateng 54

Barcelona: Mark Van Bommel 14og, Lionel Messi 31pen, Xavi 63

Halftime: 1-2

Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)

Teams:

AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 13-Alessandro Nesta (25-Daniele Bonera 67), 33-Thiago Silva, 19-Gianluca Zambrotta; 4-Mark Van Bommel (22-Antonio Nocerino 71); 18-Alberto Aquilani, 27-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 10-Clarence Seedorf; 70-Robinho (7-Alexandre Pato 46), 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 5-Carles Puyol, 14-Javier Mascherano, 16-Sergio Busquets, 22-Eric Abidal; 6-Xavi, 15-Seydou Keita, 11-Thiago Alcantara (28-Jonathan dos Santos 90+1); 4-Cesc Fabregas (17-Pedro Rodriguez 80); 10-Lionel Messi, 7-David Villa (9-Alexis Sanchez 67)

- - - -

(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories