(Adds teams)
Feb 15 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0 - Champions
League round of 16 first leg result:
At the San Siro
Scorers: Kevin-Prince Boateng 15, Robinho 38, 49, Zlatan
Ibrahimovic 79pen
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 64,462
Teams:
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago
Silva, 5-Philippe Mexes, 77-Luca Antonini; 4-Mark Van Bommel,
10-Clarence Seedorf (28-Urby Emanuelson 12), 22-Antonio
Nocerino; 27-Kevin-Prince Boateng (23-Massimo Ambrosini 70);
11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 70-Robinho (7-Alexandre Pato 86)
Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 5-Thomas
Vermaelen, 6-Laurent Koscielny (20-Johan Djourou 44), 28-Kieran
Gibbs (15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 67); 17-Alex Song, 7-Tomas
Rosicky, 16-Aaron Ramsey, 8-Mikel Arteta; 10-Robin van Persie,
14-Theo Walcott (12-Thierry Henry 46).
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
