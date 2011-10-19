Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 19 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group H match between AC Milan and BATE Borisov at the San Siro:
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 13-Alessandro Nesta, 25-Daniele Bonera, 2-Taye Taiwo; 4-Mark van Bommel, 18-Alberto Aquilani, 22-Antonio Nocerino; 27-Kevin-Prince Boateng; 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 99-Antonio Cassano
BATE Borisov: 30-Aleksandr Gutor; 25-Dmitri Baga, 14-Artyom Radkov, 22-Marko Simic, 5-Aleksandr Yurevich; 8-Aleksandr Volodko, 2-Dmitri Likhtarovich; 7-Artyom Kontsevoi, 10-Renan Bressan, 18-Maksim Bordachev; 99-Mateja Kezman
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (