Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Sept 18 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group H match between AC Milan and CSKA Moscow at San Siro.
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati, 81-Cristian Zaccardo, 5-Philippe Mexes, 17-Cristian Zapata, 21-Kevin Constant, 23-Antonio Nocerino, 8-Nigel de Jong, 14-Valter Birsa, 4-Sulley Muntari, 9-Alessandro Matri, 45-Mario Balotelli.
Substitutes: 1-Marco Amelia, 36-Luca Lotti, 16-Andrea Poli, 24-Bryan Christante, 28-Urby Emanuelson, 31-Zan Benedicic, 7-Robinho.
Celtic: 1-Fraser Forster, 5-Virgil van Dijk, 23-Mikael Lustig, 4-Efe Ambrose, 3-Emilio Izguirre, 8-Scott Brown, 2-Adam Matthews, 21-Charlie Mulgrew, 15-Kris Commons; 10-Anthony Stokes, 9-Giorgos Samaras.
Substitutes: 24-Lukasz Zaluska, 6-Nir Biton, 18-Tomas Rogic, 46-Dylan McGeouch, 11-Derk Boerrigter, 17-Balde, 20-Teemu Pukki
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18