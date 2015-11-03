MOENCHENGLADBACH Germany Nov 3 Ten-man Juventus rescued a 1-1 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Champions League Group D game on Tuesday to edge closer to qualifying for the knockout stage with two matches left to play.

The Italians, last season's finalists in the competition, are on eight points, one behind leaders Manchester City and five ahead of third placed Sevilla. Gladbach are fourth on two. City's 3-1 win at Sevilla mean they have already qualified for the last 16.

Gladbach, who have won all six league matches under coach Andre Schubert, took an 18th minute lead with Fabian Johnson after early pressure but Juve struck back a minute from halftime with a volley from Stephan Licthsteiner.

Juve had Brazilian Hernanes sent off in the 53rd minute for a wild challenge on Alvaro Dominguez but managed to hold on to the draw despite Gladbach's second-half attacks.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mike Collett)