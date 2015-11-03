Soccer-Shaw vows to fight for his place at Man United
MANCHESTER, England Nov 3 A thumping header from Wayne Rooney ended Manchester United's scoring drought and secured a 1-0 Champions League victory over CSKA Moscow as they went top of Group B on Tuesday.
United had seemed to be heading for a fourth successive goalless draw before Rooney met a Jesse Lingard cross and sent a bullet header soaring past CSKA keeper Igor Akinfeev and into the roof of the net in the 79th minute.
Despite dominating possession throughout the Old Trafford encounter, the home team had struggled to break down the resilient Russians whose own attacking ambitions were limited to infrequent counter attacks.
United, who had previously failed to score in Premier League encounters against Manchester City and Crystal Palace as well as a League Cup clash against second tier Middlesbrough, mustered little more than half chances until Rooney's winner. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 6 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.
