MANCHESTER, England Nov 25 Manchester United failed to seal their place in the last 16 of the Champions League when they were held to a 0-0 draw by PSV Eindhoven at Old Trafford on Wednesday, leaving Group B wide open before the final round of matches next month.

United would have qualified with a win, but will now face the tougher task of claiming their place in the knockout round in their final match at VfL Wolfsburg on Dec. 8.

PSV's hopes of reaching the last 16 are still alive too and they can qualify if they beat already-eliminated CSKA Moscow at home in their final game.

Wolfsburg, who won 2-0 at CSKA on Wednesday, top the group with nine points, followed by United on eight, Eindhoven on seven and CSKA on four.

Although both teams had their chances, overall it was a frustrating night at Old Trafford, where fans paid tribute to United great George Best who died exactly 10 years ago to the day aged 59.

They held up white torchlights in the seventh minute of the match in rememberance of the No,.7 shirt he wore during his 11 years at the club in the 1960s and 1970s.

Despite the lack of goals, both teams played some fine football in patches with United going close to scoring three times in the first half although they lacked sharpness in front of goal.

Anthony Martial, who recovered from a foot injury picked up during France's international witn England last week, had two of those chances before the break, while Morgan Schneiderlin went close for United following a corner from Danny Blind only to see PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet save on the line.

PSV defended well and soaked up the early United pressure before they began to create chances at the other end with Jorrit Hendrix testing David de Gea with a curling shot before the break.

PSV midfielder Davy Propper then fired straight at De Gea with a half-volley after playing some neat keepy-uppy before Jesse Lingard wasted a great chance to wrap it up for United at the other end after 73 minutes. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Angus MacSwan)