MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Manchester United recovered from conceding a goal after four minutes to win their first Champions League match of the season when they beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Exactly six years to the day since the two clubs last met at Old Trafford, the Group B game followed the same pattern with Wolfsburg taking the lead and United winning.

Daniel Caligiuri opened the scoring after some poor United defending before Juan Mata equalised with a 34th-minute penalty after Caligiuri handled in his own penalty area.

Chris Smalling stole in to score what proved to be the winner after 53 minutes leaving all four teams in the group on three points after CSKA Moscow beat PSV Eindhoven 3-2 in Moscow in the other game. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)