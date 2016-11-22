BERLIN Nov 22 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be out for several weeks after picking up a knee injury in their 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday, coach Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Kompany was making his first Premier League start for seven months but lasted just 37 minutes before having to come off following a collision with his own goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

"He has a problem with his knee. He could be out for weeks," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's Champions League group match at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.

"He is sad but he is in the best hands. He is travelling to a hospital in Spain so he can recover as soon as possible," the coach said of the Belgium international.

City will secure a spot in the knockout stage with a win over Gladbach.