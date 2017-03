MONACO Oct 22 Benfica picked up their first Champions League point after a petulant goalless draw against Monaco on Wednesday, helped by a glaring miss from the hosts early in the game.

Monaco forward Lucas Ocampos had an open goal at his mercy but contrived to fire over the crossbar from six metres after Dimitar Berbatov rolled the ball to him in the fifth minute.

The Portuguese champions dominated the rest of a scrappy Group C game and were only prevented from taking all three points by Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and their own poor finishing.

The visitors finished with 10 men after defender Lisandro Lopez was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Joao Moutinho, who clearly made a meal of the challenge, in the 76th minute. Monaco have five points from three games and Benfica one. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)