PARIS Dec 8 Monaco are full of confidence ahead of their decisive Champions League clash at home against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, hoping their watertight defence will again prove hard to breach as they seek a last 16 place.

Monaco need to avoid defeat against the Russians if they are to qualify, a task that does not seem too daunting as they have conceded only one goal in their five matches.

They will finish top of Group C if they draw and Bayer Leverkusen lose away at Benfica or if the German side draw and they prevail at Louis II.

"It's important for our confidence," coach Leonardo Jardim said on Friday after Monaco beat Toulouse 2-0 away, their second consecutive 2-0 win in Ligue 1.

"It was the ideal preparation for the Zenit game. We only need one point but we will go there to win," added midfielder Jeremy Toulalan.

Monaco got off to a stuttering start this season after losing key players James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao to Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

But they have been learning to live without the pair.

"We are a young team who have been learning fast. We are on a good run and the year-end could be nice," said Toulalan, who could play as centre back on Tuesday to make up for possible absences.

"Toulalan in defence is a solution for me. We will see who is fit for the game against Zenit," said Jardim, who is already sure to be without influential midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, ruled out for at least another five weeks with a thigh injury.

Russian league leaders Zenit are in good spirits following victories over Rubin Kazan and FC Krasnodar and they go into the domestic winter break with a seven point lead over nearest rivals CSKA Moscow.

Head coach Andre Villas-Boas said Zenit played "fantastic" football in the 4-0 win over Krasnodar on Saturday and his side will need to replicate that as they sit third in the group and need a victory to progress.

Veteran striker Alexander Kerzhakov is a doubt for the match. Zenit's all-time leading goalscorer has not made an appearance since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury.

However, Xavi Garcia is back to full fitness after overcoming a thigh injury and will be available for the clash. (Additional reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)