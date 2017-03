MONACO Dec 9 Aymen Abdennour and Fabinho's second-half goals helped Monaco beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 at home and send the principality side into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Centre back Abdennour headed home in the 64th minute and Fabinho doubled the tally with a low shot one minute from time as Monaco clinched top spot in Group C with 11 points from six games.

Bayer Leverkusen, who were held to a goalless draw at Benfica, finished one point behind.

Zenit will drop into the Europa League round of 32. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)