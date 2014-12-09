(Adds quotes, detail)

MONACO Dec 9 Aymen Abdennour and Fabinho's second-half goals helped Monaco beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 at home and send the principality side into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Centre back Abdennour headed home in the 64th minute and Fabinho sealed victory with a low shot one minute from time as Monaco clinched top spot in Group C with 11 points from six games, although they managed a miserly four goals.

Only Villareal in the 2005-06 season and AS Roma in 2002-03 qualified from the initial group phase scoring less goals, both teams netting only three.

Bayer Leverkusen, who were held to a goalless draw at Benfica, finished one point behind.

Andre Villas-Boas's Zenit, who could have gone through with a win, drop into the Europa League round of 32.

"We only needed one point to qualify but we played very well in the second half," winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco told BeIN Sport.

"We knew a point was enough but we wanted to score to avoid being eliminated by conceding a last-gasp goal," added Tunisian Abdennour. "We were a little bit on the attack, but we played very confidently behind."

Monaco's poor goal return was matched by their abilty to keep the ball out of their own net and they have qualified for the last 16 having conceded only once.

They began cautiously and Zenit had the first decent chance when Hulk's powerful free kick was parried away by Danijel Subasic in the 27th minute.

Shortly afterwards, Jeremy Toulalan slalomed though the Zenit defence but his low shot went wide.

Zenit largely dominated possession but the hosts were barely threatened and comfortably reached the interval unscathed.

Dimitar Berbatov came close for Monaco 10 minutes into the second half when his clever flick from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco's pass went just above the bar.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker went off injured a minute later with Anthony Martial coming on.

Monaco were breathing easier just past the hour when Ferreira Carrasco's perfectly bent free kick was met by Abdennour with a downward header to score with Monaco's first attempt on target.

Hulk's fine free kick 20 minutes from time went just over the bar as Zenit tried to respond, but the home side, who lost James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao to Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively last summer, held firm.

They even scored another goal in the 89th minute when Fabinho, who had been played in by Joao Moutinho, fired a low shot between Yuri Lodygin's legs. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)