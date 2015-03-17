SHOWCASE-Soccer-Arsenal's Iwobi wants manager Wenger to stay
March 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been receiving unjust criticism and should extend his 20-year reign at the club, midfielder Alex Iwobi has said.
MONACO, March 17 Monaco survived an Arsenal onslaught to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 2-0 home defeat saw the tie finish 3-3 on aggregate on Tuesday.
Arsenal, looking to become the first team to overcome a two-goal home first-leg deficit in the Champions League, came agonisingly close to progressing after Olivier Giroud and substitute Aaron Ramsey scored in each half.
But the principality side's 3-1 win at the Emirates was just enough to see them through after Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic spectacularly denied striker Giroud five minutes from time.
The hosts took a cautious approach as they tried to preserve their first-leg lead, failing to get a single shot on target, and were fortunate to make it into the last eight. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 30 West Ham United captain Mark Noble is expected to play in Saturday's game against relegation-threatened Hull City but midfielder Michail Antonio is yet to recover from a hamstring injury, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.