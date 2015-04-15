PARIS, April 15 Monaco will need to be more efficient upfront if they are to overturn a one-goal deficit and qualify for the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Juventus, according to coach Leonardo Jardim.

Monaco played a decent quarter-final first leg in Turin on Tuesday but failed to convert the chances that came their way and lost 1-0 after a controversial penalty gave Juventus the edge.

The principality side were solid at the back as usual with Aymen Abdennour marshalling the back four in impressive fashion, but they paid the price for wasting three chances in the opening 15 minutes.

"We'll have to show something better in the return leg," said Jardim.

"We did not convert our chances, especially in the beginning. We lacked efficiency."

Anthony Martial, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Nabil Dirar all had their opportunities but they either fumbled or were denied by Gianluigi Buffon.

"We played as well as against Arsenal but the only difference is that we did not score," said keeper Danijel Subasic.

In the previous round, Monaco beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in the first leg, making the most of their counter-attacking skills. They lost 2-0 in the return leg but advanced on away goals.

Monaco will have to be sharper at Louis II next Tuesday as Juventus could be content to sit back and wait.

"I am convinced that we will play a great game," said Monaco vice president Vadim Vassilyev.

Juve coach Massimo Allegri does not believe his team will go through against Monaco by playing defensively.

"We will have to go for it, because this 1-0 result will not be enough," he said.

Monaco will rehearse in Ligue 1 on Saturday at home against Stade Rennais, who have kept four clean sheets in their last five games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)