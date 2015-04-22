MONACO, April 22 A trademark display of grit and resilience earned Juventus a goalless draw at Monaco as the Italian side qualified for the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2003 with a 1-0 aggregate victory on Wednesday.

Juve, the first Italian team to reach the last four of Europe's premier club competition since Inter Milan in 2010, were under the cosh throughout.

They held firm, however, against a Monaco side, who lacked the experience and cutting edge to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the quarter-final first leg.

The hosts, who eliminated Arsenal in the previous round, dominated possession and Geoffrey Kondogbia was a big influence in midfield but Leonardo Jardim's side lacked the guile to penetrate Juve's massed defensive ranks.

Juventus, who were without injured midfielder Paul Pogba, reached the final in 2003, before losing to AC Milan on penalties.

