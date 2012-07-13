LONDON, July 13 Manchester United's early exit
from the Champions League last season cost the English club
almost 17 million euros ($20.7 million) in payments from UEFA
compared with the previous year, figures released on Friday
showed.
United, preparing for a listing on the New York Stock
Exchange, received 35.18 million euros in 2011-12 from UEFA as
their share of Champions League TV and sponsorship income,
European soccer's governing body said.
United received a further 1.25 million euros from playing
two rounds of the Europa League, the less lucrative European
club competition which they joined after elimination from the
Champions League.
United had been paid 53.2 million euros the previous year
when they were runners-up to Barcelona in the Champions League.
The English club failed to qualify for the last 16 of the
Champions League last season, the first time they had missed out
on the knockout stages since 2006.
England's Chelsea were rewarded for their Champions' League
victory in May with payments of 59.94 million euros.
Bayern Munich, beaten by Chelsea on their home ground in the
final, earned 41.73 million euros.
($1=0.8208 euros)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Mike Nesbit)