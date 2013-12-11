LONDON Dec 11 Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho shrugged off being targeted with a green laser pen during his side's 1-0 Champions League win over Steaua Bucharest on Wednesday.

The Portuguese came under fire from the device during the second half at Stamford Bridge, forcing the stadium announcer to broadcast a warning to fans in English and Romanian.

Asked about the incident, Mourinho was unruffled, saying he was more concerned about watching his team.

"I can't worry about that during the game," Mourinho told reporters. "I don't know if it can create problems or not.

"But during the game I felt it a couple of times. I felt the green, I felt no pain."

Earlier this season, Swansea City goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel was targeted with a laser pen during a Europa League match against Romanian side Petrolul Ploiesti and such incidents have been increasing at sports events around the world.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)