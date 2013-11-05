Nov 5 Manchester United manager David Moyes has the perfect troubleshooting guide with him if Tuesday's encounter at Real Sociedad is not going to plan, having packed Alex Ferguson's autobiography in his suitcase.

When his retired predecessor's book came out last month, Moyes said he was too busy to read it but that seems to have changed after British media published photographs of it in the bag he took on Monday's flight to Spain.

In fact, it would come as little surprise if he had been studying the pages intently as his team have won all four matches since it hit the shelves having previously made a stuttering start to the season.

United are top of Champions League Group A with seven points from three games before facing Sociedad, who are bottom with no points. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)