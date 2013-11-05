Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Nov 5 Manchester United manager David Moyes has the perfect troubleshooting guide with him if Tuesday's encounter at Real Sociedad is not going to plan, having packed Alex Ferguson's autobiography in his suitcase.
When his retired predecessor's book came out last month, Moyes said he was too busy to read it but that seems to have changed after British media published photographs of it in the bag he took on Monday's flight to Spain.
In fact, it would come as little surprise if he had been studying the pages intently as his team have won all four matches since it hit the shelves having previously made a stuttering start to the season.
United are top of Champions League Group A with seven points from three games before facing Sociedad, who are bottom with no points. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.