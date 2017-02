MARSEILLE, France Oct 21 Napoli coach Rafa Benitez has yet to decide if Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain will play against Olympique Marseille in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday.

"He has been training well and I will assess with the team doctor if he can play," Benitez told a news conference at the Stade Velodrome.

Higuain missed two matches because of a hamstring injury but played the last 22 minutes of Napoli's 2-0 defeat at AS Roma in Serie A on Friday,

Marseille are bottom of Group F having lost their first two matches while Napoli won one and lost the other. (Writing in Paris by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)