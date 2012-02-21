Feb 21 Ezequiel Lavezzi scored twice as Napoli came from behind to beat visitors Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani, who laid on both of Lavezzi's goals, scored the other for the Serie A team after Juan Mata had put Chelsea ahead.

Mata scored in the 27th minute following a mistake by Paolo Cannavaro before Napoli's South American double act sprang into action.

Lavezzi levelled in the 38th minute, the Argentine's first goal in the competition, and Cavani headed them ahead in first-half stoppage time after hesitant Chelsea defending. The Uruguayan then set up Lavezzi's second in the 65th minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

