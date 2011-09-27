NAPLES, Italy, Sept 27 (Reuters)- Two goals in three first-half minutes from Marek Hamsik and Edinson Cavani gave Napoli their first victory in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 2-0 home defeat of Villarreal in a frenetic Group A contest.

Slovakian midfielder Hamsik opened the scoring on 15 minutes when he controlled an Ezequiel Lavezzi cross and fired into the corner after a defensive slip before Uruguay's Cavani struck home the perfect penalty after Lavezzi had been tripped.

Nilmar had Villarreal's best chances as the vistors pressed but the Brazilian striker left his shooting boots at home, poking wide when clear on goal just before halftime as the Spanish side suffered their second straight defeat.

Napoli, who face leaders Bayern Munich in their next fixture, go second in Group A with four points while Villarreal stay rock bottom.

