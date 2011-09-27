NAPLES, Italy, Sept 27 (Reuters)- Two goals in three
first-half minutes from Marek Hamsik and Edinson Cavani gave
Napoli their first victory in the Champions League on Tuesday
with a 2-0 home defeat of Villarreal in a frenetic Group A
contest.
Slovakian midfielder Hamsik opened the scoring on 15 minutes
when he controlled an Ezequiel Lavezzi cross and fired into the
corner after a defensive slip before Uruguay's Cavani struck
home the perfect penalty after Lavezzi had been tripped.
Nilmar had Villarreal's best chances as the vistors pressed
but the Brazilian striker left his shooting boots at home,
poking wide when clear on goal just before halftime as the
Spanish side suffered their second straight defeat.
Napoli, who face leaders Bayern Munich in their next
fixture, go second in Group A with four points while Villarreal
stay rock bottom.
