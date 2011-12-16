ROME Dec 16 Napoli president Aurelio
De Laurentiis called on Neapolitans to flock to London
after the popular Serie A club were drawn against Chelsea in the
last 16 of the Champions League on Friday.
Napoli host the Premier League side at the San Paolo stadium
on Feb. 14 or 15 before travelling to Stamford Bridge for the
return leg in March.
"Chelsea are a tough side but we'll give it a shot," film
producer De Laurentiis told Naples station Radio Marte
immediately after the draw.
"It will be a great contest that gives us a chance to show
how strong we are both mentally and physically. (Drawing)
Arsenal may have been easier but I don't know.
"It's going to spark a lot of interest. We are in the public
eye and the international media will again be talking about us.
They are going to be great nights, and I dream there will be
many Neapolitans heading to London to back us."
Napoli, fifth in Serie A, have surprised many in their first
venture into Europe's top competition in two decades, taking
four points off Premier League opponents Manchester City and
finishing second in their group behind Bayern Munich.
"Chelsea are one of the strongest sides in Europe," coach
Walter Mazzarri told Radio Marte. "If we want to go through we
will have to play two perfect matches."
Mazzarri, who often complains his squad rely too heavily on
attacking trio Edinson Cavani, Marek Hamsik and Ezequiel
Lavezzi, ruled out adding numbers in the January transfer
window.
"We will only buy players if they are better than the ones
we have now," he said. "We already have too many players."
