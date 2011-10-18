NAPLES, Oct 18 (Reuters)- Morgan De Sanctis saved
a second-half penalty from Mario Gomez as Napoli earned a
1-1 draw against a dominant Bayern Munich in a lively Champions
League Group A encounter on Tuesday.
Bayern struck first with only two minutes on the clock when
Toni Kroos was allowed acres of space inside the Napoli box
before placing his shot into the corner.
Napoli, who had not lost at home since returning to European
competition three years ago, equalised on 39 minutes when
Christian Maggio's right-wing cross was deflected into the net
by Holger Badstuber's lunging dive.
Bayern piled on the pressure after Gomez had his 49th-minute
penalty saved but Napoli held on, with the result leaving the
Germans top of the group on seven points with Napoli on five and
Manchester City on four.
