NAPLES, Oct 18 (Reuters)- Morgan De Sanctis saved
a second-half penalty from Mario Gomez as Napoli earned a
1-1 draw against a dominant Bayern Munich in a lively Group A
encounter at the San Paolo stadium on Tuesday.
Bayern struck first with only two minutes on the clock when
Toni Kroos was allowed acres of space inside the Napoli box
before placing his shot into the corner.
Napoli, who have not lost at home since returning to
European competition three years ago, equalised on 39 minutes
when Christian Maggio's right-wing cross was deflected into the
net by Holger Badstuber's lunging dive.
Bayern piled on the pressure after Gomez had his 49th-minute
penalty saved but Napoli held on, with the result leaving the
Germans top of the group on seven points with Napoli in second
place on five. Manchester City lie third on four.
The German giants made the perfect start on two minutes when
Kroos collected Thomas Muller's pass and ran through the heart
of the Napoli defence before calmly sidefooting the ball past De
Sanctis's despairing dive to silence the home fans.
Napoli tried to respond to the body blow immediately, but
Hugo Campagnaro's seventh-minute drive whistled the wrong side
of the post.
Bayern, whose impressive early season form under Jupp
Heynckes has seen them open up a five-point lead in the
Bundesliga, began to boss things. Gomez, shooting wide from the
edge of the box, and Jerome Boateng, volleying a corner across
the face of goal, almost doubled their lead.
The Napoli attacking trio were failing to fire but they
equalised against the run of play six minutes before halftime
when Maggio, breaking down the right, saw his cross-shot take a
small but damaging deflection off Badstuber, wrong-foot Manuel
Neuer and nestle in the net to ignite the San Paolo.
There was more deafening noise after halftime but jeers when
Paolo Cannavaro was adjudged to have handled Gomez's fierce
shot. The cheers returned when De Sanctis dived to his left to
save Gomez's weakly hit spotkick.
Muller should have given Bayern the lead on 54 minutes but
poked his back-post effort wide of goal after another dangerous
corner produced an almighty scramble in the Napoli area.
Napoli, back in Europe's premier competition for the first
time since the days of Diego Maradona, struggled to muster a
clear-cut opening but managed to keep Bayern at bay to take
something from a match that had begun so badly.
