NAPLES, Italy Nov 22 Edinson Cavani scored
twice to give Napoli a 2-1 win over Manchester City which moved
them ahead of their big-spending opponents in Champions League
Group A on Tuesday.
Mario Balotelli replied for City who had lots of possession
but failed to make it count.
Cavani put the Serie A side ahead from a corner in the 18th
minute and side-footed the winner early in the second half in
front of a passionate San Paolo crowd to put Napoli in second
place, a point ahead of City, with one game remaining and both
clubs still in the hunt to reach the knockout phase.
Balotelli replied for City in the 33rd minute in a generally
subdued performance by his standards and also had a late effort
stopped by Morgan De Sanctis.
