NAPLES, Italy Nov 22 Edinson Cavani scored twice to give Napoli a 2-1 win over Manchester City which moved them ahead of their big-spending opponents in Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

Mario Balotelli replied for City who had lots of possession but failed to make it count.

Cavani put the Serie A side ahead from a corner in the 18th minute and side-footed the winner early in the second half in front of a passionate San Paolo crowd to put Napoli in second place, a point ahead of City, with one game remaining and both clubs still in the hunt to reach the knockout phase.

Balotelli replied for City in the 33rd minute in a generally subdued performance by his standards and also had a late effort stopped by Morgan De Sanctis.

