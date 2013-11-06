Nov 6 Two goals from Gonzalo Higuain helped Napoli to win a thrilling match with Marseille 3-2 in Group F of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Argentine scored his second goal with 15 minutes remaining to settle a superb contest.

Florian Thauvin had levelled for the visitors on 64 minutes after two brilliantly-taken goals from Napoli's Gokhan Inler and Higuain in as many first-half minutes had cancelled out Andre Ayew's headed opener for the French side.

The win moved Rafael Benitez's side into second place in the group on nine points, level with leaders Arsenal after they won at Borussia Dortmund. Marseille's fourth straight defeat means they will finish bottom of the group. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)