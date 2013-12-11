Dec 11 Napoli were robbed of a place in the Champions League last 16 despite beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-0 at a half-empty San Paolo on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Higuain scored the first for Napoli in the 73rd minute as the hosts came to life after a dismal opening hour which Arsenal controlled without looking like scoring. Jose Callejon scored in injury time for Napoli but it was not enough.

Borussia Dortmund's 87th-minute goal to beat Marseille 2-1 meant all three teams finished on 12 points in Group F but Napoli missed out.

It was the 14th season in a row that Arsenal, who had captain Mikel Arteta sent off for a second bookable offence in the 75th minute, have reached the last 16. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Robert Woodward)