UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, March 13 Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri will be on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at Chelsea after the Court of Arbitration for Sport suspended the second game of his ban, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Mazzarri missed the first leg, which Napoli won 3-1, after UEFA gave him a two-game ban for pushing an opponent in a group game against Villarreal.
Famous in Serie A for his distinctive mullet haircut, he has performed superbly in turning the Naples club into a Champions League team and success for his side at Stamford Bridge, as well as for Inter Milan who face Olympique Marseille, will mean three Italian and no English clubs in the last eight. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.