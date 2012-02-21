Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
(Adds teams)
Feb 21 Napoli 3 Chelsea 1 - Champions League round of 16 first leg result.
At San Paolo Stadium, Naples
Scorers:
Napoli: Ezequiel Lavezzi 39, 65, Edinson Cavani 45+2
Chelsea: Juan Mata 27
Halftime: 2-1
Teams:
Napoli: 1-Morgan De Sanctis; 14-Hugo Campagnaro, 28-Paolo Cannavaro, 6-Salvatore Aronica; 11-Christian Maggio, 23-Walter Gargano, 88-Gokhan Inler, 18-Juan Zuniga; 17-Marek Hamsik (29-Goran Pandev 82), 7-Edinson Cavani, 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi (20-Blerim Dzemaili 74).
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 24-Gary Cahill, 4-David Luiz, 17-Jose Bosingwa (3-Ashley Cole 12); 16-Raul Meireles (8-Frank Lampard 70), 7-Ramires; 23-Daniel Sturridge, 10-Juan Mata, 15-Florent Malouda (5-Michael Essien 70); 11-Didier Drogba.
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
(Editing by Toby Davis) To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.