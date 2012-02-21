Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
* Terry requires arthroscopy on knee
* Chelsea skipper misses visit to Napoli (Adds statement)
NAPLES, Italy Feb 21 Chelsea captain John Terry could be out for several weeks after aggravating a knee injury ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg match at Napoli.
"John has tried hard to be ready for tonight's game but it was clear after training last night that it was not going to be possible," the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).
"He will undergo an exploratory arthroscopy in the next day or so after which the club's medical team will be better placed to advise on a prognosis."
Central defender Terry, 31, injured his knee when he collided with the goalpost in last month's FA Cup match with second tier Portsmouth.
He has already missed five games and will also be sidelined for next week's England friendly against Netherlands at Wembley. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.